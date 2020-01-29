Remmers, Elizabeth L. "Betty" September 8, 1933 - January 26, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Elmer; son, Jamie; parents, Elmer and Dorothy Ast; sister, Joan Spiering. Survived by son, Todd (Karla) Remmers; grandchildren: Wyatt, Sarah, Cody; sister, Jean Rydberg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, Jan. 30th, at Mortuary, 4-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Jan. 31st, 10:30am, Trinity Lutheran Church, 520 W. Lincoln St., Papillion. Interment: Saturday, Feb 1st, at 10:30am 4 Mile Cemetery, Humboldt, NE. Memorials to the family for Camp Creek Threshers Schoolhouse or Fricke Field Flag Pole Improvements. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

