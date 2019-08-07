Remington, Harriett Anne Age 97 Anne, of Greenfield, IA, and longtime resident of Omaha, NE, was born July 21, 1922 in Omaha and passed away July 26, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, IA. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Bernice Ramsey; husband, Walter Bruce Remington; and sisters, Jean and Patricia. She is survived by sons, W. Bruce Remington II (Kimberly) of Lincoln, NE, and Scott T. Remington of Greenfield, IA; granddaughter, Sarah E. Remington (David Ross) of South Orange, NJ; grandson, Conrad E. Remington of Omaha, NE; sisters-in-law, Janet Remington (Colorado Springs, CO), and Mary Jane Hansen (Council Bluffs, IA); numerous nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 10th, 1pm, at Greenfield Presbyterian Church, Greenfield, IA. Private interment at Neola, IA, at a later date. Memorials to the charity of your choice.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.