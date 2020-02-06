Reliford, Ida M.

Reliford, Ida M. Age 94 - January 24, 2020 Survived by grandchildren, great-grand, great-great-grand, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VIEWING: 5-7pm Thursday, Mortuary; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, Greater St. Paul COGIC, 2123 Miami. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street (402) 453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

