Reit, Royce D. Feb 4, 1940 - Aug 4, 2018 Preceded by parents, William and Ethel Reit. Survived by wife, Lucie; children, Michele (Brian) Youngberg, Kirstin (Matt) Gregurich, Kyle (Peg) Reit; grandchildren, Brianna (Paul), Emily (Jason), Natalie, Erika, Mason (Kiara), Tanner (Tory), Colin; two great-granddaughters, Everleigh and Jovie; sister, Noreen Jongma; other relatives and a host of special friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE 11am, Fri. Aug. 10 at Christ Community Church (404 S. 108th Ave.) Visitation 6-8pm Thurs. at Christ Community Church. Inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Royal Family Kids Camp. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

