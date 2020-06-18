Reit, Margaret M. "Peg"

Reit, Margaret M. "Peg" November 4, 1968 - June 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her father, Thomas O'Brien. Survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Kyle Reit; mother, Mary O'Brien; siblings, Shannon Larson, Don (Stacie) O'Brien, Tom (Erin) O'Brien, Mary Ann (Jason Ramirez) O'Brien and Matt (Kristi) O'Brien; nieces, nephews, her extended family an her family at Boystown. FUNERAL MASS, following CDC guidelines, Saturday, 2pm at Immaculate Conception Church-Dowd Memorial Chapel at Boystown with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION with the family, following CDC guidelines, Friday, 5-7pm, at Immaculate Conception Church-Dowd Chapel at Boystown with a Wake Service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family for later donation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

