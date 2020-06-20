Reit, Margaret M. "Peg"

Reit, Margaret M. "Peg" November 4, 1968 - June 16, 2020 FUNERAL MASS, following CDC guidelines, Saturday, 2pm, at Immaculate Conception Church-Dowd Memorial Chapel at Boystown with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family for later donation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.