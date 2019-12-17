Reisdorff, Richard H.

Reisdorff, Richard H. January 17, 1936 - December 15, 2019 Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; and brother, Bim. Survived by his children: Sandi (Fred) Krayneski, Mary Kay (Doug) Pech, Susie (Jim) Ocander, Mark Reisdorff, and Rich (Theresa) Reisdorff; sister, Marge "Babe" (Jerry) Demont; 13 grandchildren; nine greatgrandchildren; several nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday, December 18, from 9-10am with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am at Bethany Funeral Home. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

