Reis, John H. Age 80 Of Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Eva Reis; and sisters, Helen Barnes and Lorraine Ingerson. Survived by wife Jan; daughters, Vicki (Michael) Broussard and Wendi (Corky) Peterson-Stott; grandchildren, Eryn Hamke, JJ (Carrie) Peterson, Leigha Peterson and Danielle Peterson; great grandchildren Rylan and Greyson Peterson. Gathering with the family Sunday 2-5pm at the Funeral Home; CELEBRATION of LIFE Monday 10:30am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Valley. Private Inurnment. Memorials to the Church or Open Door Mission. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

