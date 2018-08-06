Reis, Dorothy Mae Mar 19, 1925 - Aug 3, 2018 Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Reis; and brothers, Ronald, Edward, and Charles Dreyer. Survived by daughters, Susan Ward (Michael), and Jody Krupski (Michael); grandchildren, Emily Smith (Brandon), Devin Ward (Jennifer), Elizabeth Hampton (Dustin), Lauren Krupski, and Michael Krupski (Amy); and 6 great grandchildren. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, August 7, at 7:30pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 6pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 8, at 10am at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.). INTERMENT: St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

