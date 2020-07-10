Reinders, Virginia Ann Age 89, formerly of Mallard, Iowa, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Fountain View Retirement Community in Omaha, Nebraska. Virginia Ann Booth, the daughter of George and Ruth (Henry) Booth, was born April 17, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa, where she was raised, received her education and graduated from East High School in 1949. She attended the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. On June 13, 1959, she united in marriage with Raymond Reinders in Sioux City, Iowa and to this marriage two children were born, Ann and John. Virginia taught school first in Emmetsburg then in Mallard, a total of 38 years, retiring in 1991. She also taught piano lessons in her home for many years. Ray and Virginia made their home in Mallard the majority of their married lives before relocating to Omaha, Nebraska, in 2008, to be closer to their family. Virginia was a member of the United Methodist Church, Mallard, where she was a circle member, choir director and organist for many years. After moving to Omaha, they became members of the Countryside Community Church. She was a past matron of the Eastern Star and a Legion Auxiliary Member, as well as a member of Mallards Women's Club. She truly loved music and was apt to break out in song at any time or any place. Survivors include her son John and his wife Angela of Omaha Nebraska; son-in-law, Dan Biere of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; grandsons, Nicholas Biere of Chicago, Illinois; Timothy Biere and wife Caitlin of Chicago, Illinois; and Dillon Reinders of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Alice Reinders of Emmetsburg, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Mary Olt of Dayton, Ohio. Preceding her in death were her parents George and Ruth Booth; husband, Raymond; daughter, Ann; brother-in-law, Milo Reinders; and brother-in-law, Donald Olt. SERVICES will be held 11am Friday July 10, 2020, at the United Methodist Church, Mallard with BURIAL to follow in Rush Lake Cemetery. Friends may visit (observing social distancing) from 9:30-time of service at the church on Friday. Harris Funeral Home of Mallard is assisting the family. www.harrisfuneralservices.com

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Reinders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.