Rehn, Eric J. April 12, 1949 - August 7, 2019 Age 70. Passed away surrounded by family on August 7, 2019. He was born in Omaha to Eric and Dolly Rehn. Eric joined the Navy in 1972. He married Judy Baxter on March 8, 1970 and they spent 52 blessed years together. Eric always has been and always will be Judy's "Knight in Shining Armor". Eric worked for Phillips Manufacturing for 35 years as a machinist and was an employee of Pettit's Pastry West. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher John Rehn; parents, Eric H. and Dolly L. (Snethen) Rehn; and brother Bill Rehn. Eric is survived by his wife and soulmate, Judy; children, Perry (Jen) Rehn, Tess (Eric) Woerth, and (Ron) King; grandchildren, E.J., Joshua, Aryca, Jacobi, Brady, Nathan and Christopher; siblings, Dolly Ortiz, Del (Diana) Rehn. MILITARY HONORS and MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Tuesday, August 13, at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to be directed to the family. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.