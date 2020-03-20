Regan, Timothy J. June 8, 1957 - March 15, 2020 Survived by wife, Larae; children: Timothy (Katrina), Jason, Andrew (Lindsey) and Katlynn Regan; grandchildren: Aubree, Maisy, Gracie, Avery, Harper and Jackston; and siblings: Kathy, Sherry, Micki, Teresa, David, Pattie and Michael. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be announced. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

