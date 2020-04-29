Regan, John M. Sr. October 2, 1933 - April 25, 2020 John M. Regan Sr., age 86 of Council Bluffs, passed away April 25, 2020 at Midlands Living Center. John was born in Omaha, NE, on October 2,1933 to Howard Regan and Garland (Hawkins) Regan. He was united in marriage to Helen L. Johnson on April 7,1951 in Council Bluffs. He is a member of Iron Workers Local 21 where he worked as a welder-iron worker-foreman. His affiliations include 50-year member of Plumb Lodge No.285, Masonic Lodge, Grand Lodge of Iowa AF &AM, Order of Eastern Star, Honorary Iron Workers Local 21. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard; mother, Garland Bohall and her husband Alford Sr; sister, Jane Demsey; daughter, Cathy Louise Regan; sons, Robert Thomas Regan and Richard Duane Regan Sr; grandson, Richard Duane Regan Jr; son-in-law, Richard Shears; brother, Frederick L.Regan. Survivors include wife, Helen L., Council Bluffs; daughter, Claudia Jean Shears, Omaha; son, John M.Regan Jr. and wife Anna, Raymore, MO; daughter-in-law, Crystal Regan, Blue Springs, MO; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Beatrice K. Silsby, Florida; Edna Mae Rogers (Leeland), Joanne Lage (Don); sister-in-law, Patricia Regan; brother, Alford Bohall Jr. (Annette), all of Omaha; nieces and nephews. A memorial service for John will be in Braddyville, IA, following the Corona Virus pandemic. Memorials to Open Door Mission of Omaha. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

