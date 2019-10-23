Reevers, Major A. Jr. "Butch"

Reevers, Major A. Jr. "Butch" Age 73 - October 18, 2019 Preceded in death by sister, Linda Criner. Survived by sisters Marion Jones, Ruthalene Stewart; nieces, nephews, other relatives. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

