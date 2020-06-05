Reeve, Delores Carol "Dee"

Reeve, Delores Carol "Dee" Age 88 Delores "Dee" Reeve, of Omaha, died at her home peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lakeside Village in Omaha. She was preceded in death by husbands, Thomas Klemz and Willard Reeve. Dee is survived by daughters, Catherine (Chris) Johnson of Omaha, Carolyn Chaffin of Elkhorn, and Cynthia (Gary) Guth of Cedarburg, WI; sons, Charles (Kathy) Klemz of Fargo, ND; Craig (Kathy) Klemz of Klamath Falls, OR; and Chris Klemz of Tampa, FL; grandchildren: Jenny Penrose, Beth Copeland, Tim Klemz, Morgan Chaffin, Mallory Weisbeck, Thomas Klemz, Erin Klemz, Bailey Del Rio, Drew Stalnaker, Katlyn Beattie, Reeve Johnson, Ryland Johnson; and 16 great-grandchildren. Delores was a Office Administrator at UNMC for many years. Memorial services are pending at the St Mark's Lutheran Church in Valley at a later date. Memorial donation in her name can be made to her church St. Mark's Lutheran church and can be left or mailed to the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

