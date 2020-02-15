Reeson, Glenn R. Age 97 Glenn R. Reeson, of West Point, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa in West Point. Survivors include his children, David of Fremont, Carol (Rodney) Gustafson of Waverly, Michael (Rhonda) of West Point, Robert (Cheryl) of Omaha, Patricia (Alan) Edwards of Omaha. Glenn is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, February 17, 10:30am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. VISITATION: Sunday, from 2-5pm, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5pm, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Endowment. STOKELY FUNERAL HOME West Point, NE | (402) 372-2967 | www.stokelyfuneralhome.com

