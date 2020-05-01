Reese, Daniel Lee

Reese, Daniel Lee August 24, 1949 - April 29, 2020 Daniel Lee Reese, age 70 of York, NE, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Osceola, NE. Born August 24, 1949 in Omaha, NE. Due to the COVID 19 situation, Daniel's private family service will be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page starting at 2pm Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Metz Chapel in York. Burial will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be from 18pm Monday. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.metzmortuary.com. METZ MORTUARY 109 S. Lincoln Ave., York, NE 68467 | (402) 362-3351

