Reeder, Edward "Dan" July 27, 1927 - July 20, 2019 Faithful servant of Our Lord, husband, father, grandfather "Papa", brother, and friend - you leave a life testimony and freely gave of a grand love we stand in deepest reverence of aspiring to live up to. He was preceded in death by parents, Otto and Rosemary Reeder; sisters: Lorraine, Bette, and Sally. Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Virginia; sons, Dan Reeder (Janelle); Steve Reeder (Brenda); daughter, Mari Reeder Rensch (Jeff); ten grandchildren: Tyson, Ali, Conner, Kyle, Emily Rose, Gage, Quinn, Anna, Miranda and Micah; brothers: Ted, Lance and Bernie; sisters, Maryanne and Susanne; numerous nieces and nephews. FAMILY RECEIVES FRIENDS: Thursday, August 1, 5-7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE: 7pm, Mary Our Queen Church, 3535 South 119 St, Omaha, Nebraska. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 2, 10am, Mary Our Queen Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military rites. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

ACLINCHARD
AL CLINCHARD

My sincerest condolences to a lifetime family from our neighborhood, starting in grade school, I guess. So Lance, Bernie, and Ted, I can't be there for you, but y'all know I've already sent prayers along. Pass it on to the rest of the family for me too please, and I hope I got the remaining names correct above. The last time I saw Dan was at Maria's I'm sure, a few years back, on one of my final farewell homes home. :(

