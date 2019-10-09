Reed, Willard Wayne January 28, 1933 - October 7, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20-plus years during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. While in the Navy he served on the recovery missions of Apollo 11 and Apollo 12. Building engineer for Mega Corporation for many years, retiring in 1996. Preceded by parents, William and Lucille (Eppley) Reed; son, Michael Reed; brothers, Bud and Don; and sister, Betty. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Maria (Hosford) Reed; sons, James Reed both of Council Bluffs, Mark (Wendi) Reed of Omaha, Tony (Chris) Reed of Glenwood, IA; daughter, Monica Reed of Lincoln, NE; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; sister, Naomi Charbonneau of Baker City, OR; nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 1pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Rites tendered by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. VISITATION with the family one hour prior to the Service on Thursday at the Funeral Home. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

