Reed, Thomas W. Nov 22, 1951 - Jul 13, 2018 Thomas W. Reed, age 66 of Omaha, NE, passed away at home after a brief illness. Tom was born in Atlantic, IA, to Raymond and Edna Reed. Tom was a retired U.S. Postal employee and an avid outdoorsman. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Edna Reed; sister-in-law, MaryBeth Meiches. Tom is survived by his wife, Beth Meiches; sisters, Donna (Garry) Pellett, of Iowa, Charlotte (Ron) Gress of Illinois; brothers-in-law, Marc (Diana) Meiches, Boston, Dan Meiches, Omaha; sister-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Simpson, Omaha; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to NPR, PBS, the Democratic Party, or charity of your choice.

