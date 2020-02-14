Reed, Lorene Age 84 Of Omaha. Passed away February 8, 2020. VISITATION: Friday, February 14th, 12 noon-1pm, with the FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lorene Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.