Reed, Lillian Karen

Reed, Lillian Karen Age 81 Lillian Karen Reed, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 6, 2019. Born in Beebeetown, IA, to the late Henry and Florence Bazyn and longtime volunteer for the Omaha and Council Bluffs Deaf Community and Iowa School for the Deaf. Member of the ISD Hall of Fame. Retired from Charles Schneider Furniture. Preceded by husband, Carl; and brother, Russell. Survived by son, David and wife Patty, Omaha; four grandchildren: Corey, Elizabeth, Nicklas and Robin; step-grandchild, Patrick Adkison; great-grandchildren, Troy and Lena. Lillian will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.