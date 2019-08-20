Reed, Edward S., Sr. October 10, 1934 - August 10, 2019 Age 84. Survived by wife, Shirley Reed; children: Edward Reed Jr., Darlene Weaver, Robin Poindexter, Kimberly Lessley, Shawna Reed; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Aaron and Miles Lee Reed; many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Sadie Reed Sr.; grandson, Edward Reed III; brothers: Daniel Reed Jr., DeForest Reed, Thomas Reed; sisters: Martha Franklin, Mildred Bruton, "Aunt Little" Theresa West, Josie Mae McDaniels. VISITATION: Thursday, August 22, 10-11:30am, with FUNERAL SERVICE immediately following at 11:30am, all at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. Burial in Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

