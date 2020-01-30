Reed, Aubrey H.

Reed, Aubrey H. May 23, 1934 - January 24, 2020 Aubrey H. Reed, age 85, of Omaha, NE, passed away Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at home. He is now with His Lord and Savior. VISITATION: Friday, January 31, from 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone Dr., Gretna. FUNERAL: Saturday, February 1, at 10:30am, St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 17007 Q. St., Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hunter's Hope for Duchenne and DEGS, 10200 Stagecoach Rd, Hickman, NE 68372. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

