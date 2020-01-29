Reed, Aubrey H. May 23, 1934 - January 24, 2020 Aubrey H. Reed, age 85, of Omaha, NE, passed away Friday morning, January 24, 2020, at home. He is now with His Lord and has the answers to the many questions he pondered. Aubrey was born May 23, 1934 in Des Moines, IA. Aubrey grew up in rural Winterset, IA, and was senior class president at Indianola High School. He joined the Army while attending Iowa State, proudly served his country, then finished his accounting degree at Drake University. In 1952 he met Marvel Wilson and they married July 8, 1956 in Carlisle, IA. Gentle is the word that many use to describe this sweet and kind man. He was known for his intelligence and his quirky sense of humor. Although he struggled with debilitating depression, he battled to make it through many dark days and he succeeded. Aubrey had deep convictions for truth, morality, integrity and politics. He enjoyed a good conversation about his beliefs and engaged the opinions of strangers, acquaintances, friends and family. He profoundly loved his family, friends, the USA, Nebraska football and his pets. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marvel Wilson Reed; daughters, Susan (Scott) Samuelson, Jennifer Reed, Grandchildren Natalie (Randy) Whisler, Staci (Brandon) Brenning, Lauren Reed and Chase Reed; step-grandchildren, Brittany Samuelson, Logan Samuelson; and three great-grandchildren, Evelynn, Hunter, Audrie, Brother Norman Reed; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION: Friday, Jan. 31, from 5-7pm, Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Dr., Gretna. FUNERAL: Saturday, February 1, 10:30am, St. Thomas Lutheran Church 17007 Q. St., Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Hunter's Hope for Duchenne and DEGS, 10200 Stagecoach Rd, Hickman, Ne. 68372. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

