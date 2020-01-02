Redler, Ronald Theodore Ronald Theodore Redler of Decatur Alabama passed away after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, on December 25, 2019. Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Maureen (MacDonald) Redler; cherished father of Mrs. Kimberly Claire (Redler) Cockrell (Jake) of Trinity AL; and son Mr. Finley Joseph Redler of Decatur AL. To Ronald's great joy, he became a grandfather to Master Grayson Cockrell. He is also survived by his brother, Mr. Gary Redler (Elizabeth) of Lynchburg, VA; and two sisters: Mrs. Elaine (nee Redler) Jackson (Jerry) of Lake Havisu City AZ, and Mrs. Janice (nee Redler) Warren (Richard) of Omaha. He was also the proud uncle of three wonderful nieces, 5 nephews, and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Finley Joseph Redler, and Claire (nee Chlopek) Redler from Herman, NE. Ronald Redler was raised in Herman around a large, loving family. He was the second oldest of four. Ronald was honorably discharged, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant, from the United States Airforce. He spent many years as a Quality Assurance Engineer, working in numerous locations for the nuclear energy industry. Ron and his wife Maureen moved to Decatur, AL in 1992. He was a contractor at Browns Ferry. He had the profound honor of working as a Quality Assurance Manager for plant maintenance for the next 26 years with various contractors at The Indorama Plant in Decatur. Above all, Ron was a man of great faith. He was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and frequently volunteered in many activities at Church. He loved to play golf and was a staunch Nebraska Fan, even when they lost. The family wishes to acknowledge and humbly offer our deepest gratitude to Indorama, The Army Materiel Command G2/6, Caleum Research Corp, The Annunciation of the Lord St. Joseph's Men's Group, Annunciation of the Lord Church family, Dr. Weirich, Hospice of The Valley, Dr Boyle, Dr. Lobo, Dr. Howard, and all our dear friends, and family who prayed and supported us though Ron's illness. The pall bearers are Mr. Patrick Warren, Mr. Michael Warren, Mr. Nicholas Warren, with honorary pall bearers: Mr. Anthony Jackson, and Mr. Edward Jackson. VISITATION will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, Janurary 3, from 5pm until 8pm. The FUNERAL MASS will be held on Saturday at 11am, at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. It will be officiated by Fr. Charles Merrill who will be assisted by Deacon Lappert and Deacon Sciaroni. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to the Annunciation of the Lord Adoration Chapel Fund or Hospice of the Valley.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.