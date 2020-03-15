Redgwick, Beverly Kay

Redgwick, Beverly Kay August 23, 1935 - February 12, 2020 Beverly was born in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska on August 23, 1935 to P.D. and Winifred Wright. She was raised in Hebron, Nebraska and attended University of Northern Colorado where she earned a degree in Education and met her husband of 61 years. After graduation, the couple moved to California where they settled and raised their family. Beverly is survived by her sister, B. J. Woudenberg of Sun City West, Arizona, her husband, Donald Redgwick of Monterey, California, her three children, Karen Shankman (Mike), Rebecca Pounds (Greg), and Robert Redgwick, and her four grandchildren, Angela Shankman, Kendra Pounds, Brandon Pounds, and Courtney Shankman. The Paul Mortuary 390 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove, CA 93950 | (831) 375-4191

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Redgwick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.