Redburn, Connie (Steuert) June 29, 1937 - March 23, 2020 Beloved mother and skilled pianist, Connie led a courageous and fulfilling life, surrounded by loving family, lifelong friends, musical partners and a cherished community. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chuck Redburn of 34 years; and her parents Opal Gustafson Steuert and Charles Morton Steuert. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Cris (Becky), Chaun (Brandi) and Chad (Lisa); five grandchildren, Reagan, Riley, Lindsey, Cristopher and Tyler; her sister, Patricia Steuert of Framingham, MA; brother, Richard Steuert of Omaha. A lifetime member of Mt. View Presbyterian Church, Connie was a featured organist and pianist at many Church events. As a supporter and longtime member of the Florentine Players, Connie anchored many performances with her delightful musicality, vivacious wit, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. She served as an active member of Minne Lusa Elementary PTSA and Den Mother for Pack 5 Cub Scouts during the 1970's. Connie survived surgeries beginning in early childhood to address mobility. She beat all the odds to develop expert musicianship, raise three wonderful sons, and enjoy the adventures of her grandchildren. Nothing pleased her more than time with family and friends -- unless it was a winning Huskers season or opening presents early. She authored a rousing patriotic song, "This is America," performed by the Players and several regular collaborators in venues across Omaha. She wrote and performed "It's Christmas Time at Minne Lusa School," for several years, and they still sing it to this day as far as we know. Private Family Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha.
