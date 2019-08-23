Reck, Richard Thomas

Reck, Richard Thomas May 17, 1950 - August 18, 2019 Richard was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In his life, he served in the Air Force for 16 years. His faith was very important to him and he was very active in his church (Faith Bible). After he retired, he was nationally honored twice for his service with the DAV, Bellevue Chapter. Preceded in death by parents, George (Mary) Reck; sister, Mary Gale (Randy) Budd. Survived by loving wife of 48 years, Marilee; children, Brian (Kaydee) Reck, Caitlin (Ethan) Krolikowski, Sharon (Dustin) Barta; grandchildren: Kali, Madison, Kennadi, Elliana, John, and Samuel; siblings: George (Sue) Reck, Bill (Vicki) Reck, Cheryl Candela, Cindy (Alan) Oesterle, Roberta (Mike) Hitt, Robert (Jeanne) Reck; and a large extended family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Aug 24, at 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. BURIAL: Tuesday, Aug 27, at Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Road) at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be donated in Richard's name to the Disabled American Veterans (2108 Harvell Cir, Bellevue NE 68005). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.