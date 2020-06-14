Rech, Donald

Rech, Donald Age 83. Malvern, IA. Passed away on June 10, 2020 at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans' Home in Bellevue, NE. Survived by sons, David Rech of Malvern, and Larry Rech of Glenwood, IA; 8 grandchildren; sister, Emilie Armstrong of Sun City, AZ; and other relatives. VISITATION: 5-7pm, with ROSARY at 7pm on Tuesday, June 16, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood, IA. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Wednesday, June 17, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Glenwood. Memorials to Mosaic Village, Axtell, NE in memory of Don Rech, father of the late Deena Rech. LOESS HILLS FUNERAL and CREMATION CENTER Glenwood, IA (712) 527-5241 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Rech as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.