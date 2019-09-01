Rech, Deena June 8, 1972 - August 27, 2019 Rech, Paula October 13, 1947 - August 28, 2019 Deena Rech, of Axtell NE, is survived by her father, Don Rech; and brothers, David Rech, and Larry Rech, all of Malvern, IA. Paula Rech of Malvern IA, is survived by her husband, Don Rech; and sons, David Rech and Larry Rech, all of Malvern, IA. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Wednesday, September 4, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Glenwood, IA. BURIAL in the Malvern Cemetery. VISITATION: 5:30-7pm, with ROSARY at 7 pm, all at the Church on Tuesday, September 3. Memorials for both are to: Mosaic Village, Axtell, NE. LOESS HILLS FUNERAL CREMATION CENTER Glenwood, IA | (712) 527-5241 www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

