Rebensdorf, Mary Virginia (Salerno) Age 96 - May 16, 2020 Age 96. Passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ on May 16th. Formerly of Omaha, she was the wife of George, who preceded her in death. Mary was a tireless volunteer in her earlier years, to St Margaret Mary's Church, and Clarkson and Methodist Hospital. Educated in Omaha, she never lost her love of reading, and NYT crossword puzzles. Her last years were spent in Scottsdale. She relished the warm weather and being closer to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Meyers and son-in-law, Phillip of Paradise Valley, AZ; and son, George Rebensdorf and daughter-in-law, Joan of Newport Beach, CA. Mary adored her 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be Private, at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Christ Child Society of Omaha. Messinger Indian School Mortuary Scottsdale, AZ (480) 945-9521

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Rebensdorf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.