Reardon, Harumi September 20, 1935 - November 16, 2019 Passed peacefully from this world and ready to meet her God. Preceded in death by parents, Tetsudo and Momoe Monji. Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, she is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jim; two sisters and two brothers in Japan; a step-daughter, Kerry (Tom) McHugh; sister-in-law, Maureen (Frank) Moffett; three grandsons, Joseph (Lindsay) Ferreira, Christian (Brittany) Ferreira and Chase Daniels; one great-granddaughter, Sloan Marie Ferreira; a niece, Jennifer (John) Trace; and nephews, Jason (Donna) Moffett and Jared (Stacey) Moffett; and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews in Japan and the United States. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL on Friday, December 6th at 10am at St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church, 12210 So. 36th St, Bellevue, NE. Family will receive guests an hour prior to the Mass. Inurnment at the Omaha National Cemetery following the Service at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the St Matthew the Evangelist Building Fund. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

