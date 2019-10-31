Raymond, Margaret L.

Raymond , Margaret L. January 10, 1940 - October 26, 2019 Survived by husband of 62 years, Nile Raymond; children, Annette (Kyle) Tatom, Barbara Estrada, Jerry Raymond Sr., Michelle (Jon) Life, Shawna Harvat and Michael; siblings, Danny Johnson and Donna Hansen; 22 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; many family and friends. VISITATION Tuesday, October 29 from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE Wednesday 1pm all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. INTERMENT Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

