Ray, William Edward "Bill" May 3, 1947 - June 24, 2020 Bill was born to Theodore and Nellie Pearce in Topeka, KS. He was proceeded in death by his father; mother; and numerous half brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Garrison Ray; and his sons, Brian, Brett, and Bradley (Samantha). Bill spent time in the Army Reserve. He was an avid golfer spending many a day getting in 18+ holes or riding around the course while serving as a course Marshall. Bill was a long time attendee of the Millard Club and was very active in the fellowship he and his wife and son found there. In retirement, he and his wife were able to travel extensively and spend their winters driving around the more temperate southern climates of the United States. Bill and Linda were active in their spiritual lives as well, attending several Methodists congregations in Kansas and Nebraska before finding a home with The Waters Edge Congregation. Bill will be remembered, but missed by many in his families - blood, faith and golf alike. VISITATION: Sunday, June 28th 4-6pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE Monday, June 29th 1pm. Both will be held at Waters Edge Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made either to the American Cancer Society or the Nebraska Humane Society. Celebration of Life will be streamed from https://www.weomaha.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.