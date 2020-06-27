Ray, William Edward "Bill" May 3, 1947 - June 24, 2020 Bill was born to Theodore and Nellie Pearce in Topeka, KS. He was proceeded in death by his father; mother; and numerous half brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Garrison Ray; and his sons, Brian, Brett, and Bradley (Samantha). Bill spent time in the Army Reserve. He was an avid golfer spending many a day getting in 18+ holes or riding around the course while serving as a course Marshall. Bill was a long time attendee of the Millard Club and was very active in the fellowship he and his wife and son found there. In retirement, he and his wife were able to travel extensively and spend their winters driving around the more temperate southern climates of the United States. Bill and Linda were active in their spiritual lives as well, attending several Methodists congregations in Kansas and Nebraska before finding a home with The Waters Edge Congregation. Bill will be remembered, but missed by many in his families - blood, faith and golf alike. VISITATION: Sunday, June 28th 4-6pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE Monday, June 29th 1pm. Both will be held at Waters Edge Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made either to the American Cancer Society or the Nebraska Humane Society. Celebration of Life will be streamed from https://www.weomaha.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

