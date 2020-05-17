Ray, Steven E. March 9, 1951 - May 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Phyllis and Ed Ray. Survived by daughter, Alysha (Chris) "Ray" Grabow and their children, Lily and Ember; sister, Jackie Nielsen; former wife, Beth Ray; many other relatives and friends Memorial Visitation: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 5-7pm, with social distancing at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. Celebration of Steve's Life: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:30am, with social distancing at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. For more details and to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Ray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.