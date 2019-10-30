Ravnsborg, Terry T.

Ravnsborg, Terry T. Terry T. Ravnsborg, age 54, died October 28, 2019. He was born in Onawa, Iowa and graduated from Lewis Central High School with the class of 1983. Preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Ravnsborg. Survived by his father, Dwight Ravnsborg; brother, Randy Ravnsborg; aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019. VISITATION: will be during the hour prior to the service. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

