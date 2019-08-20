Ratigan, Eugene Francis July 29, 1935 - August 16, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Joan M. Ratigan; daughter, Michelle Marie; Dad, Patrick; Mother, Matilda; brother, Patrick L. Ratigan, Jr. Survived by son, Michael Ratigan; granddaughter, Dani L. Ratigan, great-granddaughter, Avery Anna; great-grandson, Wesley Michael; granddaughter, Lacey R. Varnell; great-granddaughters, Bridget Reaves and Lilly; brothers-in-law, Ron Hazuka and Daniel Hazuka; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Mike Gonzalez; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Deb and Dave Molek; sister-in-law, Linda Hazuka; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23rd from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, August 24th at 9:30am, Spirit Life Assembly of God, 4815 Harrison St. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Open Door Mission, and Catholic Charities. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

