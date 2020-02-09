Rathke, Bonnie L. Age 86 Fremont, NE. Survived by sons, Jeff Kupfer (Lori) of LaVista NE, and Gregg Kupfer (Cheryl) of Omaha; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; and step-children, Shelley (Mark) Hetzler, Neal (Laura) Rathke, all of Colorado Springs CO, Ronna (Bob) Sanny of Steamboat Springs CO, and Sharon (Brian) Whisler of Fremont. Preceded by husband Ron Rathke; and son Douglas Kupfer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday at Salem Lutheran Church, Fremont. Memorials to Salem Lutheran Church, Salvation Army, or Lutheran Family Services. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

