Ratekin, Diane R. (Hogan) Aug 5, 1960 - Jul 12, 2018 Omaha. Diane worked for ITT Tech for six years, and Kaplan University for 4 years as their Sr. Admissions Advisor. Preceded by her mother Dorothy Hogan; brother Reverend Dan Hogan; niece Amber Chaney; and step-mother Joan Hogan. Survived by her daughters, Leslie Ratekin of San Diego CA, and Cassie (Nick Williams) of Denver, CO; significant other, Larry Hraban of Omaha; father, Dr. Richard (Joanne) Hogan of Bella Vista, AR; sister, Deborah (Troy Gubbels) Hunter of Council Bluffs, IA; brother, David (Nancy) Hogan of Oak Park, IL; and sister-in-law, Kathy Hogan of Joplin, MO. VISITATION with the family Monday from 5-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Tuesday at 2pm at First Christian Church in Council Bluffs. Interment: Fairview Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.