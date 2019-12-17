Rasmussen, Petronilla C. "Pat"

Rasmussen, Petronilla C. "Pat" February 11, 1916 - December 13, 2019 Petronilla "Pat" C. Rasmussen, age 103, of Hubbard, NE passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at a South Sioux City, NE care facility. Pat was born on February 11, 1916 in Waterbury, NE, to Ben and Lucy (Puth) Weber. She grew up in Waterbury and graduated from high school in 1933. On February 14, 1944, she married Howard Rasmussen at St. Anne Catholic Church in Dixon, NE. The couple settled in the Hubbard, NE area where they farmed. Pat taught crafting classes, was a member of the Sioux City Women's Club, and enjoyed traveling. Those left to honor her memory are nephew, Dave (Kate) Marron; nieces, Veronica Leis and Katherine Borrall; great-nieces and nephews: Josh Marron and family; Mackenzie Eynetich and family, Patti, Chad, Jeff, Mike, Mindy; and special friends, Patty and Pat Teager. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Howard; parents; siblings: Theodore, Ursula, Jenny, Bernadette, Colleta, Aloysius "Guy," and Leila. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hubbard, NE, with Fr. Gerald Leise, celebrant. VISITATION will be held one hour prior to service time. Interment: Graceland Cemetery in Sioux City. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106 | (712) 276-1921

