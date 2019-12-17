Rasmussen, Petronilla C. "Pat" February 11, 1916 - December 13, 2019 Petronilla "Pat" C. Rasmussen, age 103, of Hubbard, NE passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at a South Sioux City, NE care facility. Pat was born on February 11, 1916 in Waterbury, NE, to Ben and Lucy (Puth) Weber. She grew up in Waterbury and graduated from high school in 1933. On February 14, 1944, she married Howard Rasmussen at St. Anne Catholic Church in Dixon, NE. The couple settled in the Hubbard, NE area where they farmed. Pat taught crafting classes, was a member of the Sioux City Women's Club, and enjoyed traveling. Those left to honor her memory are nephew, Dave (Kate) Marron; nieces, Veronica Leis and Katherine Borrall; great-nieces and nephews: Josh Marron and family; Mackenzie Eynetich and family, Patti, Chad, Jeff, Mike, Mindy; and special friends, Patty and Pat Teager. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Howard; parents; siblings: Theodore, Ursula, Jenny, Bernadette, Colleta, Aloysius "Guy," and Leila. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hubbard, NE, with Fr. Gerald Leise, celebrant. VISITATION will be held one hour prior to service time. Interment: Graceland Cemetery in Sioux City. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106 | (712) 276-1921
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Of the 3.8 billion men in the world, she is poised to marry Omaha serial killer Nikko Jenkins
-
Emails, hugs, promises: Teen victim describes how OPS teacher groomed her for sexual abuse
-
PayPal wants 'passionate employees.' So the company boosted pay, slashed health insurance costs
-
Cam Mack earns Nebraska basketball's first ever triple-double in first Big Ten win of Hoiberg era
-
Nebraska secures second commitment of day with juco standout Niko Cooper
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.