Rasmussen, Maxine Lois

Rasmussen, Maxine Lois Age 91 Passed away on January 4, 2020 at her home in Council Bluffs, IA. Maxine was born on August 17, 1928 in Neola, IA. Her parents were Coleman C. Fisher and Lois L. (O'Neill) Fisher. She graduated from Beebeetown High School in Logan, IA in 1947. In 1948, she was united in marriage to Ethan H. Rasmussen at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neola. She and her husband operated two dairy farms for a ten-year period. Thereafter, they moved to Council Bluffs, where Maxine was employed at Wheeler Drug Company for three years, and then with John Beno Department Store where she remained for 25 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for 12 years, and was a member of the Ruth Circle-an avid group, providing quilts for the needy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Viola (John) Jantzon, and Opal (Harry) Ring; and brothers, Merle Fisher and Coleman C. Fisher, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ethan; and her sons, Douglas B. Rasmussen (Pamela) of Omaha, and Sidney B. Rasmussen of Council Bluffs; as well as many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday 9:30-11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in "The Garden of the Christus" Ridgewood Cemetery, Council Bluffs, with a Luncheon to follow back at Church. Memorials may be offered to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs Iowa 5l503. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779

Service information

Jan 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
11:00AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
600 Bluff Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
