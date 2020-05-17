Rasmussen, Ivan D. September 11, 1924 - May 12, 2020 Survivors: Terry L. Rasmussen of Blair, and Gary (Amy) Rasmussen of York, NE and step-son Clark (Clare) Cowing of Blair; several nieces and nephews. BURIAL: Lincoln Cemetery, Orum, NE. Virtual Service: 10:30am Thursday, May 21 on Campbell Aman Funeral Home Facebook page. CAMPBELL-AMAN FUNERAL HOME 444 S. 17th Blair, NE 402-426-2191 | www.campbellaman.com

