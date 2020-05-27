Rasmussen, Donna M.

Rasmussen, Donna M. September 27, 1936 - May 25, 2020 Age 83, of Aurora. Passed away at Memorial Community Care after a short battle with cancer. Donna was born in Norfolk, NE to Herbert and Lydia (Winter) Raduenz. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1953. Donna was married to Gordon Rasmussen in 1955. They had three children, Marty, Debra, and Shari. They divorced in 1964. Donna was the Executive Director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce for 35 years which at the time of her retirement was the longest tenure in the state. She was also a KAWL News reporter from 1966-2001. Donna served on the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives Board and in 1974, was elected as the first woman president. She served on several committees for the State Chamber; Cornhusker Better Business Bureau; Nebraska Industrial Development Assn; Member South Platte United Chamber of Commerce; secretary treasurer of Highway 14 Assn; Hamilton County AK-SAR-BEN Ambassador; Admiral in the Great Nebraska Navy and member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #16 of Norfolk. Donna was an avid sports fan. She especially loved the Huskers, the Aurora Huskies and her Norfolk Panthers. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Bill Stone; two brothers Vernon and Darrel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Gladys Rasmussen; brothers-in-law, Delmar Rasmussen and Dean Mather. Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Marty (Nadine) Rasmussen of Vero Beach, FL, Debra Stone of Yukon, OK, and Shari (Mark) Burrus of Omaha: 5 grandchildren, Ashleigh Rasmussen, Kara Kinney, Mackenzie, Reagan (Adam) Stotz, and Schuyler (Sarah) Burrus; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Arlene Mather of Norfolk; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Rita Jones of Minden, Bryce and Carol Rasmussen Bonness of Lincoln, several nieces and nephews; relatives; and "good friends." VISITATION: Thursday, May 28th, at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary, Aurora, with family receiving friends from 4-7pm (per CDC guidelines). Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family at www.higbymortuary.com. HIGBY-MCQUISTON MORTUARY Aurora, NE | 402-694-2199

