Rasmussen, Donna M. September 27, 1936 - May 25, 2020 Age 83, of Aurora. Passed away at Memorial Community Care after a short battle with cancer. Donna was born in Norfolk, NE to Herbert and Lydia (Winter) Raduenz. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1953. Donna was married to Gordon Rasmussen in 1955. They had three children, Marty, Debra, and Shari. They divorced in 1964. Donna was the Executive Director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce for 35 years which at the time of her retirement was the longest tenure in the state. She was also a KAWL News reporter from 1966-2001. Donna served on the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives Board and in 1974, was elected as the first woman president. She served on several committees for the State Chamber; Cornhusker Better Business Bureau; Nebraska Industrial Development Assn; Member South Platte United Chamber of Commerce; secretary treasurer of Highway 14 Assn; Hamilton County AK-SAR-BEN Ambassador; Admiral in the Great Nebraska Navy and member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #16 of Norfolk. Donna was an avid sports fan. She especially loved the Huskers, the Aurora Huskies and her Norfolk Panthers. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Bill Stone; two brothers Vernon and Darrel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Gladys Rasmussen; brothers-in-law, Delmar Rasmussen and Dean Mather. Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Marty (Nadine) Rasmussen of Vero Beach, FL, Debra Stone of Yukon, OK, and Shari (Mark) Burrus of Omaha: 5 grandchildren, Ashleigh Rasmussen, Kara Kinney, Mackenzie, Reagan (Adam) Stotz, and Schuyler (Sarah) Burrus; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Arlene Mather of Norfolk; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Rita Jones of Minden, Bryce and Carol Rasmussen Bonness of Lincoln, several nieces and nephews; relatives; and "good friends." VISITATION: Thursday, May 28th, at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary, Aurora, with family receiving friends from 4-7pm (per CDC guidelines). Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family at www.higbymortuary.com. HIGBY-MCQUISTON MORTUARY Aurora, NE | 402-694-2199
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
These local bars, restaurants and establishments are open and ready to serve you, your family and friends.
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.