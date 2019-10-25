Rasmussen, Arvid R. "Red" September 3, 1938 - October 24, 2019 Passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 24. He graduated from Tech High School in 1956 and married his high school sweetheart. Together, they established a local eatery, Razzy's Deli, in 1978. The deli continues to be family-owned and operated. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mari; children, Radean (Jeff) Cox, Wendy (Dennis) Foster, Wayne (Nancy) Rasmussen and Diana (Stuart) Neal; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by grandsons, Anthony Foster and Matthew Rasmussen. VISITATION: Sunday, October 27, 2-4pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 28 at 11am with burial to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

