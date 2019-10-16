Rasch, Martin E. Jr. Passed away on August 3th 2019, at the age of 73. He served in the Army, worked at the USPS for 20+ years, and a leader for the BSA. Friends are welcome to attend a celebration of his memory on October 19th, from 3:30-6pm, at the American Legion Post #1.

