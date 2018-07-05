Rapczynski, Frank William Dec 11, 1945 - Jun 15, 2018 Survived by sisters, Carolyn Johnson, and Kathy Thomas (Joseph); sons, Frank J. "Jim" (Anne), and David W. (Kathy); 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a niece and 2 nephews. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 7, at 1030am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive, Omaha, NE 68137. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Omaha Humane Society, or to Holy Family Parish Ministries.

