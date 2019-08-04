Ranslem, Larry R. Age 75 Hooper, NE. Former owner Office Bar and Grill in Hooper for 27 years. He also enjoyed a long history with Taylor Martin for 27 years. Survived by wife Jan; son, Mark (Lorrie) Ranslem; daughter, Lisa (Brian) Moffatt; grandsons, Jake, Dexter, Drew and Alex; and brother, Steve (Dez) Ranslem. CELEBRATION of LARRY'S LIFE: 10:30am Saturday at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. Reception to follow at the Hooper City Auditorium. Memorials suggested to the Hooper Volunteer Fire Department, or the Hooper Senior Center. Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com LUDVIGSEN'S - HOOPER FUNERAL CHAPEL 108 E. Elk St, Hooper, NE 68031 (402) 654-2345

