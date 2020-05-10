Rankin, David M., M.D. October 23, 1936 - May 7, 2020 Survived by wife, Mary L. (Powers); children: Patty Henrichsen (Steve), David Rankin, D.V.M. (Amy), Susan Pepino (John), Paul Rankin (Sara), John Rankin (Heidi), Tom Rankin, M.D. (Beth), Andy Rankin (Wendy), and Theresa Rogers (Tim); 25 grandchildren; nieces; nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, May 11, from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by Family Vigil Service at 7pm. Family Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, May 12th, 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (www.stroberts.com), Siena Francis House (www.sienafrancis.org), or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service, go to our website and click the "View Live Cast" button on our homepage; and to view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, visit www.stroberts.com HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

