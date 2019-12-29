Ranieri, Beatrice Arleen April 9, 1924 - December 23, 2019 Beatrice Arleen Ranieri, age 95, of Bella Vista, AR passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at a local skilled care center. She was born on April 9, 1924 in Galesville, WI the daughter of Ella Semb and Axel Gilbertson. She was a homemaker and a Dental Office Manager for many years. She studied the Bible, played the violin, attending Church activities, painting both oil and watercolor, cooking, baking, and playing and listening to musical performances. She had attended Business Administration School. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband who recently passed away on May 15, 2019, Joseph Ranieri, whom she married on May 26, 1946; and brother; Stanley Gilbertson. Beatrice is survived by her son, Joel Andre Ranieri of Bella Vista; two daughters, Jewell Arleen Ranieri of Spokane Valley WA, and Claire L. Ranieri of Olathe, KS; one brother Knute Gilbertson and his wife Joanne of Minnetonka, MN; three grandsons, Brian, Erik and Gabriel Coffin; six great-grandchildren; one niece, Anne Fitzgerald; one nephew, Mark Gibertson; and some cousins. VISITATION: Tuesday, December 31st, from 9am to 10am, at Morning Star Lutheran Church (331 S 85th Ave.) followed by a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 10am. INTERMENT with the love of her life Joseph C Ranieri on Tuesday, December 31st, 1pm in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista, Ar 72715 or http://www.unitedlutheranbv.org) if preferred instead of flowers. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.