Ranieri, Beatrice Arleen

Ranieri, Beatrice Arleen April 9, 1924 - December 23, 2019 Beatrice Arleen Ranieri, age 95, of Bella Vista, AR passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at a local skilled care center. She was born on April 9, 1924 in Galesville, WI the daughter of Ella Semb and Axel Gilbertson. She was a homemaker and a Dental Office Manager for many years. She studied the Bible, played the violin, attending Church activities, painting both oil and watercolor, cooking, baking, and playing and listening to musical performances. She had attended Business Administration School. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband who recently passed away on May 15, 2019, Joseph Ranieri, whom she married on May 26, 1946; and brother; Stanley Gilbertson. Beatrice is survived by her son, Joel Andre Ranieri of Bella Vista; two daughters, Jewell Arleen Ranieri of Spokane Valley WA, and Claire L. Ranieri of Olathe, KS; one brother Knute Gilbertson and his wife Joanne of Minnetonka, MN; three grandsons, Brian, Erik and Gabriel Coffin; six great-grandchildren; one niece, Anne Fitzgerald; one nephew, Mark Gibertson; and some cousins. VISITATION: Tuesday, December 31st, from 9am to 10am, at Morning Star Lutheran Church (331 S 85th Ave.) followed by a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 10am. INTERMENT with the love of her life Joseph C Ranieri on Tuesday, December 31st, 1pm in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista, Ar 72715 or http://www.unitedlutheranbv.org) if preferred instead of flowers. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Ranieri as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.